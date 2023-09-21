Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By REVOLT
  /  09.21.2023

On Wednesday (Sept. 20), 32-year-old Grammy-nominated American rapper Quavo, a member of Migos, joined his mother Edna Maddox and sister Tatania Davenport, mother of his nephew Takeoff, who passed away last year because of gun violence, at the Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., to discuss the increasing gun violence in the country. They met with Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA), and other political figures and activists to advocate against gun violence.

On Nov. 1, 2022, Quavo witnessed Takeoff’s untimely death when the 28-year-old was shot down in Houston. Takeoff, an innocent bystander, became one of many people who perish in the U.S. because of gun-related injuries each year. According to the Pew Research Center and the CDC, the most recent (2021) statistics show that 48,830 people died from injuries that involved guns the year before Takeoff’s death. A disagreement about a dice game with lucrative stakes resulted in the loss of life and injuries to others at the scene.

Quavo made his message to the politicians and the public clear:

“I feel like your calling comes at the least expected times… You don’t think nothing is going to happen. I need to step up to the plate and hit a home run. I have to do something about it so it won’t happen to the masses, especially in our culture. I don’t want this to happen to the next person. I want to knock down these percentages.”

At the ALC, Quavo and Davenport received praise from Harris. Quavo, during the conference, demanded more action:

We need to do better with the control of guns. We need to figure out how do we keep these types of incidents from happening to people going anywhere and thinking they can hurt somebody where it shouldn’t happen… And how do you keep them out of the hands of people that make bad decisions? I’m kind of in a half-and-half place. Even police have guns. Unfortunately, some of the people in our culture and loved ones have been lost to police brutality. It’s all about choices and how we can put a filter on who can use these guns.”

Greg Jackson of the Community Justice Action Fund explained that he feels Quavo can help them gain resources needed to make a difference:

“His voice and commitment around community violence intervention could provide more resources for those who are most at risk.” Quavo and Jackson want the Break the Cycle of Violence Act to pass to provide billions in critical grant money to high-risk communities. The funds would help support youth job and career development, create prevention programs, and teach methods for curbing gun violence.

Quavo previously founded the Rocket Foundation to intervene in community violence. Yet, resources remain one of the biggest obstacles:

“I feel like after going to the White House, I need resources. I need a bag of goodies, so I can take back and say, ‘Here, this is for the culture.’ We have that extension cord. We are plugged into that type of environment. I don’t think no one else in our stature is that connected. In order for things to change, we need resources.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Quavo
Rap
Takeoff

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jada Pinkett Smith lip syncs "Parents Just Don't Understand" with Tupac in fun throwback video

By REVOLT
  /  09.21.2023

Slim Thug playfully notes that Paul Wall isn’t the only rapper in his 40s who deserves love

By REVOLT
  /  09.21.2023

Check out the official 2023 REVOLT WORLD schedule

By REVOLT
  /  09.21.2023

Lil Wayne gives his take on Deion Sanders' success at Colorado: "I would never doubt him"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.21.2023

Snoop Dogg appears to offer label deal to former Death Row artist Danny Boy

By Jon Powell
  /  09.21.2023

SESAC names Jack Harlow Songwriter of the Year for the third consecutive time

By Jon Powell
  /  09.21.2023

Boosie Badazz wants to meet with Kamala Harris to discuss gun violence prevention

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.21.2023

Little Brother drops off 'Wish Me Well / Glory Glory' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  09.20.2023

DDG jokingly panics as Halle Bailey eyes expensive jewels during surprise shopping spree

By REVOLT
  /  09.20.2023

Paul Wall offers Drake free grillz for life and keeps it real about going gray

By REVOLT
  /  09.20.2023

Rod Wave talks 'Nostalgia' album and much more in new interview

By Jon Powell
  /  09.20.2023

Kid Cudi impresses with new spooky, skeletal tattoo

By REVOLT
  /  09.20.2023

Kai Cenat shares heartfelt text message from Offset following 24-hour stream

By Jon Powell
  /  09.20.2023

Lil Wayne announces 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' project

By Jon Powell
  /  09.20.2023

Fat Joe gifts "honorary member of the squad" Bill Clinton a special pair of Air Force 1s

By Jon Powell
  /  09.20.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jada Pinkett Smith lip syncs "Parents Just Don't Understand" with Tupac in fun throwback video

By REVOLT
  /  09.21.2023

Slim Thug playfully notes that Paul Wall isn’t the only rapper in his 40s who deserves love

By REVOLT
  /  09.21.2023

Check out the official 2023 REVOLT WORLD schedule

By REVOLT
  /  09.21.2023

Lil Wayne gives his take on Deion Sanders' success at Colorado: "I would never doubt him"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.21.2023

Snoop Dogg appears to offer label deal to former Death Row artist Danny Boy

By Jon Powell
  /  09.21.2023

SESAC names Jack Harlow Songwriter of the Year for the third consecutive time

By Jon Powell
  /  09.21.2023

Boosie Badazz wants to meet with Kamala Harris to discuss gun violence prevention

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.21.2023

Little Brother drops off 'Wish Me Well / Glory Glory' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  09.20.2023

DDG jokingly panics as Halle Bailey eyes expensive jewels during surprise shopping spree

By REVOLT
  /  09.20.2023

Paul Wall offers Drake free grillz for life and keeps it real about going gray

By REVOLT
  /  09.20.2023

Rod Wave talks 'Nostalgia' album and much more in new interview

By Jon Powell
  /  09.20.2023

Kid Cudi impresses with new spooky, skeletal tattoo

By REVOLT
  /  09.20.2023

Kai Cenat shares heartfelt text message from Offset following 24-hour stream

By Jon Powell
  /  09.20.2023

Lil Wayne announces 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' project

By Jon Powell
  /  09.20.2023

Fat Joe gifts "honorary member of the squad" Bill Clinton a special pair of Air Force 1s

By Jon Powell
  /  09.20.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

Quincy Brown and Romeo Miller bring a little brotherly love to the latest episode of “Receipts”

The acting duo exchanges comedic jabs en route to revealing Tyler Clark’s hidden talent.

By Kwasi Boadi
  /  09.12.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

How Angela Yee found more to her life's purpose beyond the microphone

Check out six insightful gems that Angela Yee dropped on “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels.”

By Blair W. Milbourne
  /  09.13.2023
Receipts

Quincy Brown vs. Romeo Miller | ‘Receipts’

On this episode of “Receipts,” Romeo Miller competes against host Quincy Brown to unveil shoppers’ hidden passions. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  09.12.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Angela Yee talks "The Breakfast Club," growing up in Brooklyn & interning for Wu-Tang Clan | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes Angela Yee to discuss growing up in Brooklyn, interning for Wu-Tang Clan, “The Breakfast Club,” and curating her own show. Presented by LIFEWTR.

By REVOLT
  /  09.12.2023

Angela Yee On Marketing, Radio & Building Her Personal Brand | The Blackprint With Detavio Samuels

By Jordan Hall
  /  09.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'

On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.

By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2023
On In 5

BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'

For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023
On In 5

Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'

On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.11.2023
Assets Over Liabilities

Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.09.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.10.2023
REVOLT WORLD

7 Atlanta residents reveal what they’re most excited about for the first-ever REVOLT WORLD

“I love music and media and thoroughly enjoy observing panels,” one person said. “Also…I love to see our artists performing, so I’ll definitely be in attendance to see Babyface Ray perform!”

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.05.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Clarks Originals x MAYDE WORLDWIDE Wallabee “Pacific Blue”

LA native and designer Aleali May teams up with Clarks Originals for a new collaboration.

By Legendary Lade
  /  08.21.2023
Interest

Pride was the theme of the night at the inaugural Caribbean Music Awards

“This marks an important historic moment,” Wyclef Jean exclusively told REVOLT. “The Caribbean Music Awards created a bridge to unify all Caribbean artists and show the world that [we] are strong in numbers, as well as leaders of the culture.”

By Charlene Masona
  /  09.05.2023
Interest

Happy 50th birthday, hip hop! A letter celebrating and thanking you on your big day

Happy 50th anniversary, hip hop. You’re on a tier where no tears should ever fall. My hope is that the millions of us forever enriched by your glory of the past 50 years continue to endure and inspire in your name over the next 50. 

By Justin Hunte
  /  08.11.2023
Interviews

Scotty ATL is achieving longevity with grillz by staying ahead of the curve

“I built my own lane… I’m just educating myself on a daily basis,” he told REVOLT in this exclusive interview for Black Business Month. Read up!

By Shanique Yates
  /  08.16.2023
Interviews

Jaylen Brown: Hip hop has been an essential part of my growth as an athlete

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, REVOLT sat down with NBA star Jaylen Brown to discuss his career, the South’s impact on rap, the importance of Black media outlets and so much more. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  08.02.2023
Web3

Web3 | Willow Smith's groundbreaking honor as the first-ever RIAA NFT plaque recipient

This groundbreaking chapter in Willow Smith’s journey signifies innovation at the intersection of Web3 and the music industry. Read up!

By Ashley France
  /  09.01.2023
Interest

Breakdancing, an oft-ignored pillar of hip hop, is taking its rightful place in the spotlight

In celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday, we discuss the history of breaking, the art form serving as a voice for the marginalized and it being added to the 2024 Olympics. Read up!

By Payton Wilson
  /  08.10.2023
Interviews

Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Doechii sat with REVOLT for an exclusive interview and talked about her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, love for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, some of her favorite rap albums and much more. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  08.04.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | How Rucker Park culture transformed the legacies of hip hop and basketball

The late Greg Marius played matchmaker between basketball and hip hop, and the marriage is still going strong. In honor of hip hop’s 50th birthday, read our latest “Halftime Report” below.

By Nasheena Quick
  /  08.09.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes