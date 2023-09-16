Top Dog Entertainment co-President Terrence “Punch” Henderson is going to bat for SZA after feeling like her contributions to music were overlooked in a major way at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.
The show went off without a hitch on Tuesday (Sept. 12) with performances from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Shakira, and Sean “Diddy” Combs. But missing from the lineup was the “Snooze” singer. SZA racked up six nominations — winning Best R&B for “Shirt” — and was slated to hit the stage for a performance, but she was a no-show altogether.
Punch, who also serves as her manager, revealed that he nixed her appearance from the awards show because he felt the artist was disrespected after being snubbed a nomination for Artist of the Year. Beyoncé, Shakira, Nicki Minaj, Karol G, Doja Cat, and Taylor Swift were each nominated in the coveted category.
“Obviously, she had one of the best years, if not the best year, of any artist at this point. I don’t see why she wouldn’t be nominated for Artist of the Year,” he explained to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday (Sept. 15). “It just really didn’t make any sense to me. It’s disrespectful.” Despite expressing his disappointment to the VMA team, Punch said matters worsened when the team suggested they have another private conversation about the snub.
The label executive claimed, however, that efforts to further discuss the issue were unsuccessful. “They didn’t want to discuss Artist of the Year, which to me was really a slap in the face,” he added. “I figured, why go perform and do this if she’s not going to be respected to the highest level? So, it was my call to actually pull out of the performance.”
SZA’s sophomore album, SOS, was released in December 2022 and has been wildly successful. It is already three times platinum, and it made history with its 10-week run at the top of the Billboard 200 Albums chart and has five songs that also dominated the top of the music charts. Earlier this year, she also pulled off a triumph when she hit the road for her first arena tour, which raked in millions.
As previously reported by REVOLT, she is gearing up for the release of a deluxe version of SOS. The project is like a “whole notha album” and will feature seven to 10 new tracks. It’s due out later this fall.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Drake and SZA team up for "Slime You Out" single
Diddy honored with the key to New York City
Newspaper chain to hire a "Beyoncé Reporter"
Akon announces "The Superfan Tour"
Trending
Quincy Brown and Kendall Kyndall face off in a new episode of “Receipts”
REVOLT and Walmart returned with a new episode of “Receipts,” a show that celebrates limitless potential by putting everyday shoppers with extraordinary talent in the spotlight.
Quincy Brown and Romeo Miller bring a little brotherly love to the latest episode of “Receipts”
The acting duo exchanges comedic jabs en route to revealing Tyler Clark’s hidden talent.
How Angela Yee found more to her life's purpose beyond the microphone
Check out six insightful gems that Angela Yee dropped on “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels.”
Angela Yee talks "The Breakfast Club," growing up in Brooklyn & interning for Wu-Tang Clan | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes Angela Yee to discuss growing up in Brooklyn, interning for Wu-Tang Clan, “The Breakfast Club,” and curating her own show. Presented by LIFEWTR.
Quincy Brown vs. Romeo Miller | ‘Receipts’
On this episode of “Receipts,” Romeo Miller competes against host Quincy Brown to unveil shoppers’ hidden passions. Presented by Walmart.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Web3 | Willow Smith's groundbreaking honor as the first-ever RIAA NFT plaque recipient
This groundbreaking chapter in Willow Smith’s journey signifies innovation at the intersection of Web3 and the music industry. Read up!
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Clarks Originals x MAYDE WORLDWIDE Wallabee “Pacific Blue”
LA native and designer Aleali May teams up with Clarks Originals for a new collaboration.
7 Atlanta residents reveal what they’re most excited about for the first-ever REVOLT WORLD
“I love music and media and thoroughly enjoy observing panels,” one person said. “Also…I love to see our artists performing, so I’ll definitely be in attendance to see Babyface Ray perform!”
Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Doechii sat with REVOLT for an exclusive interview and talked about her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, love for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, some of her favorite rap albums and much more. Read up!
Web3 | Ice Cube's BIG3 league is centering innovative ownership opportunities within sports
“Ownership holds a lot of weight. It’s about reaping the rewards of your hard work, having a say in how things roll,” Ice Cube tells REVOLT in this “Web3” exclusive about giving fans a piece of the BIG3 pie.
Happy 50th birthday, hip hop! A letter celebrating and thanking you on your big day
Happy 50th anniversary, hip hop. You’re on a tier where no tears should ever fall. My hope is that the millions of us forever enriched by your glory of the past 50 years continue to endure and inspire in your name over the next 50.
Halftime Report | How Rucker Park culture transformed the legacies of hip hop and basketball
The late Greg Marius played matchmaker between basketball and hip hop, and the marriage is still going strong. In honor of hip hop’s 50th birthday, read our latest “Halftime Report” below.
Jaylen Brown: Hip hop has been an essential part of my growth as an athlete
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, REVOLT sat down with NBA star Jaylen Brown to discuss his career, the South’s impact on rap, the importance of Black media outlets and so much more. Read up!
Yo-Yo is happy hip hop's trailblazers are being recognized & loves how fearless today's female lyricists are
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Yo-Yo opened up about her outstanding career and the women who are holding down the fort today. “I think this generation is more fearless, they take less s**t, they say what they want, and they get it,” Yo-Yo stated in this exclusive interview. Read up!