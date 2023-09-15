Today (Sept. 15), Diddy marks his official return to music with The Love Album: Off The Grid, a 23-song body of work with contributions from Mary J. Blige, The Weeknd, Busta Rhymes, The-Dream, Burna Boy, Summer Walker, and more. Back in August, the Bad Boy legend explained his reasoning behind the LP’s creation.

“Music is my first love and music has given me a second chance at life, so stepping back into the studio to make this album has been a soulful experience that brought me closer to myself and my purpose,” Diddy stated via press release. “This album wasn’t created to feed an algorithm or be relevant with the trends of the times, it was created to touch souls and freely express my story with the best artists, writers, and producers shaping the future of R&B.”

In addition to the LP, fans are also treated to a visual for “Another One Of Me,” a collaboration alongside French Montana, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage. Over 1500 or Nothin’ and London on da Track’s smooth production, Diddy pours his heart out about faith, success, and legacy on the song’s closing verse.

“Sometimes you gotta go through the dark to manifest, sometimes you gotta smile through the agony and the stress, my feet ain’t been on the ground, I’m flyin’ and landin’ jets, the world will never get another me, but I ain’t did s**t if God ain’t impressed…”

The Love Album: Off The Grid is Diddy’s first solo offering since 2015’s MMM (Money Making Mitch). In 2022, he delivered the Bryson Tiller-assisted “Gotta Move On” following by the equally impressive singles “Sex In The Porsche” with PARTYNEXTDOOR, and “Act Bad” with City Girls and Fabolous. His wisdom on wax could also be heard on cuts like Metro Boomin’s “Creepin’ (Remix)” and Giggs’ “Mandem.”

Press play on both The Love Album: Off The Grid and the “Another One Of Me” music video below.