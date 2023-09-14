It’s been two years since Kingpen Slim blessed the masses with his most recent body of work, Blurred Lines, which contained 10 tracks and a couple of assists from Black Cobain and ANKHLEJOHN. Since then, the D.C. talent remained on the radar via a string of well-received singles like “Sinner In The Synagogue,” “Tequila Straight,” “WhatsApp” with DB Bantino, “They Don’t Know” with Kevin Ross, and “Paid In Full” with Stalley. He also kept his fans updated through social media clips of him cooking up in the studio.

Today (Sept. 14), Kingpen Slim returns with “Shiesty,” a collaboration alongside Bay Area talent Symba. Produced by Nick G., the track sees the duo delivering their best bars to date, beginning with Kingpen’s vivid street tales and rewind-worthy wordplay.

“Back from the border wit’ it, I snuck it through the harbor, screw your honor, suicide, can’t sue the bomber, this the game that grew the genre… I know it’s wicked, but I’m vicious, ’cause I’ll spot a snake before it hisses, then I’m blow it kisses, big difference in who’s the reciter and who’s the writer, who outchea really eatin’, who’s a biter, choose your fighter…”

Via press release, Kingpen explained the inspiration behind the creation of his latest drop. “We’ve been rocking shiesties in D.C. way before Pooh Shiesty hit the charts,” he explained. “I saw my homie post an old Uncalled 4 Band go-go clip and I remembered being at that show. We all had on what we then called ski masks. The producer sent me a pack of beats and one of them was named ‘Ski Mask Love,’ and the flow just came to me.”

“I named it ‘Ski Mask Love’ because the melodic strings, and piano, and the drums were dirty and grimy,” added Nick G. “The drums give me a ski mask feel and the melody gives me a love feel!”

Press play on “Shiesty” below.