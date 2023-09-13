Video clips from a television series in Poland are sparking international outrage after going viral on the internet. A recent episode of “Twoja Twarz Brzmi Znajomo” — a version of the Spanish talent show “Tu Cara Me Suena,” or “Your Face Sounds Familiar” — saw singer Kuba Szmajkowski and actress Pola Gonciarz use Blackface to impersonate and perform as Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé, respectively. During Szmajkowski’s time on stage, he also openly used the N-word in his rendition of the DAMN. standout “HUMBLE.” Both contestants shared their transformations on social media, which was soon met with vitriol from critics around the globe.

This isn’t the first time that “Twoja Twarz Brzmi Znajomo” received backlash for race-related incidents. Footage from previous shows have surfaced with Blackface imitations of Drake, Kanye West, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson, and Stevie Wonder. In a post shared on the show’s Instagram account in 2021, the powers that be behind “Twoja Twarz Brzmi Znajomo” feigned surprise over the negative reaction.