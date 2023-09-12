Lionel Richie raised some eyebrows with his on-stage comment that Diana Ross “p**sed him off.” However, sources close to the legendary singer claim that he was joking and the two are longtime friends.

Between tracks on the “Sing A Song All Night Long Tour,” Richie told a cheering audience that he’s wanted to perform his duet, “Endless Love,” for 37 years. Unfortunately, Ross won’t agree to sing it with him.

“Endless Love” debuted in 1981 and went on to become a critically acclaimed smash hit. As the writer, Richie received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. The track also became one of Ross’ biggest successes, outselling her previous singles.

Clips circulating on social media showed Richie saying, “For 37 years, I have tried my best to get Ms. Diana Ross to show up on this stage right here. Tonight… The woman ain’t coming! She’s over there singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Beyoncé. P**sed me off.”

On Sept. 4, Bey celebrated her birthday with a sold-out show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Celebrities like Queen Latifah, Kerry Washington, Meghan Markle, Keke Palmer and Zendaya all attended.

Ross joined Queen Bey on stage to lead the crowd in a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday.” When the song concluded, the visibly touched Renaissance icon hugged and thanked her. It might have eased Richie’s mind to know that Ross was just returning the favor. At her star-studded 75th birthday bash, Beyoncé serenaded her in front of a crowd of celebrity admirers.

Per TMZ, sources close to Richie insist his comments were all in good fun.

All three icons — Richie, Ross and Beyoncé — have 2023 tours. Richie’s trek with Earth, Wind & Fire launched Aug. 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” began in May 2023 and quickly broke records for ticket sales. Ross is also on the road for her “The Music Legacy Tour 2023.”