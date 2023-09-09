Lil Baby is making sure that his fans get their hard-earned money back after they were filled with disappointment when his concert in Memphis abruptly ended due to a shooting.

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Thursday (Sept. 7), the Atlanta native rolled into town for his “It’s Only Us Tour” with GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up, and Hunxho in tow. The “Do We Have A Problem” rapper had just stepped onstage to perform his verse on Rylo’s “Real Type” but quickly exited when a single shot rang out inside the FedExForum arena around 10:30 p.m.

One man was critically injured, but he is reportedly recovering. According to Fox 13, the victim is believed to be the target of a premeditated shooting. Other concertgoers were not injured. At the time of this report, police are still looking for the gunman. They have asked that anyone with information contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Memphis icon GloRilla addressed the incident during an Instagram Live that evening. “These folks just got they gun in the f**king arena, fool… insane,” she said. “Yes, y’all, Memphis is ghetto as f**k. We’ve been on the tour this whole f**king time, and today, they wanna f**king shoot. There hasn’t been a shootout at not one of these shows.” The tour kicked off in late July and will hit 32 cities, with the final performance taking place on Sept. 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

On Friday (Sept. 8), Lil Baby broke his silence to inform his followers that refunds were forthcoming. “Due to the unforeseen events that took place in Memphis last night, I was not able to give my fans a full performance. As a result, a full refund will be issued to all those in attendance. Further details on how ticket holders can receive their refund will be provided by Ticketmaster directly,” he wrote in his Instagram Story.

Tonight (Sept. 9), the tour continues with its preplanned stop in Nashville, Tennessee, where the chart-topping lineup will hit the stage at the Bridgestone Arena. The cross-country trek is in support of his most recent album, It’s Only Me. The project was released in October 2022, and in April, it was certified platinum by the RIAA.