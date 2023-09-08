On Thursday (Sept. 6), Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, made the news again for suspending a student for their hairstyle. More than two years after De’Andre Arnold, a former Barbers Hill student, received a suspension because his hair failed to meet the school’s dress code, Barbers Hill staff punished 17-year-old Darryl George with an in-school suspension (ISS) because he allowed his hair to drop below his eyebrows instead of pinning it back.

The difference between then and now? The incident with Arnold prompted bipartisan legislators in Texas to pass the CROWN Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act) in 2023 to prevent a similar event from ever happening at Barbers Hill High School or elsewhere. Only 23 other states possess this type of legislation. Strangely, Barbers Hill’s issued the ISS in the same month (Sept. 2023) the law went into effect.

Darryl’s mother, Darresha George, and activists believe that Barbers Hill staff violated the law because braids and locks fall under the category of race-oriented “protective hairstyles” designed to protect the hair against the elements. The CROWN Act bans discrimination based on styles and textures of hair associated with race.

“I know he’s upset, and he feels terrible about it,” said Darresha.

Their attorney, Allie Booker, explained in a statement that Darryl’s hair also passed the school’s code: “As long as hair is not below the lobes, below the eyelids, hiding his eyes, on the nape of the neck, or at the collar, he’s fine. And it doesn’t matter if he twists his locks up.”

Rep. Ron Reynolds (D-Missouri City) helped design the Texas CROWN Act. He commented, “Absolutely zero excuse for this school district that knows the policy to do this all over again. It feels like déjà vu.”

Darresha and others want a federal-level intervention. If Barbers Hill continues to refuse to reverse the ISS, they want the district’s federal funding pulled until further notice.