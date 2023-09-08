Photo: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News  / Contributor via Getty Images
By REVOLT
  /  09.08.2023

On Thursday (Sept. 7), Hershey’s subsidiary Paqui, a Texas-based food manufacturer, issued a recall of its popular One Chip Challenge product. The company acted after the family of 14-year-old Worcester, MA teen Harris Wolobah, who passed away last Friday (Sept. 1), claimed that the ultra-hot and spicy product packaged in a black, cardboard coffin took their child from them.

Paqui sold the single blue corn chip with a warning that the product can cause “vengeful pleasure of intense heat and pain” due to its Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper Pepper ingredients. Beyond a warning against children eating the chip, the box included warnings about protecting people sensitive or allergic to “spicy foods… peppers, night shades or capsaicin” and those who “are pregnant or have any medical conditions.”

Yet, Paqui discovered many people ignored them. Per NPR, the company stated, “We have seen an increase in teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings. As a result, while the product continues to adhere to food safety standards, out of an abundance of caution, we are actively working with retailers to remove the product from shelves.” Paqui also offered a consumer hotline, 866-528-6848, to refund the approximate $10 cost per chip and package.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early issued a message to parents that included the following:

“The company warnings state the chips are intended for adult consumption. Other states across the country have seen hospitalizations due to the chip challenge, including teens.”

Doctors at several leading academic and research hospitals also issued statements. Common themes included warnings about the potential for mild to severe symptoms and serious irritation caused by capsaicin — one of the chemicals used to give the chip a fiery taste commonly found in pepper spray — as well as the types of symptoms associated with severe sensitivity, such as difficulty breathing, nausea, vomiting, fainting and irreversible heart injury.

Thundercat reflects on Mac Miller and his legacy: "To me, he was a genius"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.08.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | LV Skate Sneaker

By Legendary Lade
  /  09.06.2023

Juicy J opens up about Mac Miller, Will Smith, and more in new interview

By Jon Powell
  /  09.06.2023

Rihanna's cousin Tanella Alleyne passes away at 28

By Jon Powell
  /  09.05.2023

Ohio police release footage of Black pregnant woman being shot by an officer

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.02.2023

Woman found guilty of killing Beyoncé's cousin, sentenced to 55 years in prison

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.02.2023

12-year-old California student dies after being forced to run in the heat during gym class

By REVOLT
  /  09.01.2023

Jacksonville mass shooter wanted to kill Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly

By Jon Powell
  /  08.31.2023

Trial underway for woman charged with killing Beyoncé's cousin

By REVOLT
  /  08.30.2023

Inmate who was found dead in Fulton County Jail pleaded for help days prior

By REVOLT
  /  08.30.2023

Music peers pay tribute to AUGUST 08 following his sudden passing

By Jon Powell
  /  08.29.2023

Dollar General shooter reportedly told a mother to run if she wanted to live: "He could have killed us"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.29.2023

University of South Carolina student fatally shot after trying to enter the wrong home

By REVOLT
  /  08.28.2023

Alleged gunman identified in Jacksonville Dollar General shooting that left 3 dead

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.27.2023

DC Young Fly reveals new tattoo paying tribute to his angel Ms. Jacky Oh

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.27.2023
Revolt - New Episodes