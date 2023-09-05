Loop Barbados reported that Tanella Alleyne, a cousin of Rihanna’s, passed away and was laid to rest in a packed homegoing celebration. During the live-streamed ceremony, the 28-year-old’s adoptive mother, Julie-Ann Bryan, called her “bold and courageous” during an emotional eulogy. “Tanella lived a life of gratitude with an outrageous amount of attitude, sprinkled heavily with confidence,” Bryan said in regard to her late daughter, whose twin sister, Taneisha Alleyne, transitioned 14 years ago.

In addition, Bryan explained how Tanella received a CT scan which revealed “a big black mass.” While no actual cause of death was officially confirmed, it was relayed to the congregation that Tanella described the unfortunate discovery as the equivalent of “a big black 4×4.”