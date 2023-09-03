50 Cent may have sent a few members of his team on missions to find new employment after multiple malfunctioning mics were handed to him during the Los Angeles stop of “The Final Lap Tour.”
The rapper has been mum on the Aug. 30 incident that accidentally left Power 106 personality Bryhana Monegain with a gash on her head after he hurled the second mic toward his production team. Or, at least, he did not have much to say about the performance disruption until headlines surfaced about Lil Wayne experiencing similar mic issues when he opened for Beyoncé on Friday (Sept. 1).
Weezy and a handful of other artists were enlisted to amp up the crowd’s excitement when his set was abbreviated due to audio issues. On Saturday (Sept. 2), 50 Cent shared a screenshot of a story addressing the Young Money CEO’s recent onstage blunder, along with another story that suggested the two men were involved in a backstage “scuffle” during the LA stop of “The Final Lap Tour.”
“D**n, only thing left is Taylor Swift’s show. I fired everyone involved in the audio department. If the mic don’t work, your a** don’t work here,” wrote the “Power” franchise co-creator. The country-pop star has the highest-grossing tours of the summer with her “Eras Tour” alongside the “Renaissance World Tour.”
“I would hate to be the mic check person!” wrote one fan in reaction to the post. “The mic people only had one job!” exclaimed another. At least one person opted for a humorously sympathetic reaction. “Being a sound engineer for over 10 years, I know that stuff happens. Anything can go wrong. [The] DJ can get fired when the MacBook freezes and the song won’t play; you just need to stay professional and not throw microphones,” they wrote.
50 Cent kicked off his multi-city trek with Busta Rhymes and Jeremih in July to celebrate the release of his debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, 20 years ago. Thus far, what could be his last tour has featured guests such as Nas, Tyga, YG, DaBaby, Chris Brown, and Travis Porter. The domestic leg of the tour is scheduled to end in Detroit, Michigan, on Sept. 17.
