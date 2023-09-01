Yesterday (Aug. 31), Safaree took to social media to share his gratitude for Sean Kingston taking him in after he went broke for two years.

“In 2016/17, I went broke and was living [with] Sean Kingston for almost [two] [years]. I am [forever] grateful to this man [and] his family!” the “Love & Hip Hop” star captioned an Instagram picture of the pair. “At [one] of my lowest times in life, he held me down like no other!”

He continued, “That’s why I don’t pay attention to this internet s**t. My level of love and respect for the family is beyond measures! I really appreciate and thank you all! I love y’all [forever] from the bottom of my heart! Mamakingston, Kanemaroyal, I could go on [forever], but I just wanna say thank y’all! Being there for [someone] when they have nothing is a lot different than being there when it’s all good [prayer hand emoji]. Be kind [because] you never know what somebody is going through.” [Red heart and prayer hand emojis]. Check out the post below.