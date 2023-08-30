Sasha Skare, the woman charged with murdering 34-year-old aspiring rapper Martell DeRouen, Beyoncé’s cousin, is finally going on trial.

Also known as Kardone, Martell was murdered in January 2021. Allegedly, Sasha shot the rapper through the door of his apartment. The shooting came after an argument between the two, and he was killed with a single bullet.

The jurors of the trial were shown a disturbing video on Tuesday, Aug. 29. In the video, Skare was seen walking to his apartment with a gun in her hand. In her other hand was a mobile phone.

In addition, the jurors listened to an audio of a 911 call from someone claiming to be Joia DeRouen, Martell’s wife, stating she felt he was in danger, but she did not have a key to their apartment.

However, the wife of the late rapper stated that she was not the woman in the recording. She believed the defendant was on the phone and shared misinformation with the dispatcher.

She stated the defendant pronounced their last name wrong. “My name starts with a J and not a G. He was not 28, he was 34. Not correct at all,” Joia added.

Pedro Padilla, Martell’s associate, was called to testify on the stand. He stated he saw Martell and Skare together several times.

He also recounted his Ring doorbell camera catching the suspect wearing a long blue-green dress. She was walking barefoot down the hallway, carrying a gun and phone. He heard a gunshot around 9 p.m. local time, but he did not think it was an actual gunshot.

“I thought it was just a firework,” Padilla said.

A neighbor who lived across from Martell, Caroline Eichman, stated that she saw Skare banging on Martell’s door around the time the gunshot was heard going off.