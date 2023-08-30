Today (Aug. 30), Sonny Digital dropped off a new single titled “Could Be Worse,” which was produced by Buddah Bless. As the chorus makes clear, he has little problem flexing his lifestyle and success on wax.

“All black truck, that mean it’s time to put in work, how you ain’t got no crib, but you got a Louis purse? Baby, I’m kinda confused, can you tell me how that work? She don’t want no juice, she want tequila and some percs, could be worse, one phone call and I could get you off this earth, VS on my neck, know exactly what this worth…”

“Could Be Worse” boasts a matching video that was directed by Decat. Keeping things simple, viewers can see Sonny Digital rocking some high-end threads while in the middle of a photoshoot.