Today (Aug. 28), Quavo unveiled his latest visual for “11:11,” which was produced by Cheeze Beatz, Go Grizzly, and Jambo. The booming cut sees him giving his fans an honest perspective about his current reality as part of Migos.

“You forgot how I put it together, the Rocket and ‘Cho, we gon’ last forever, 5:30, Huncho and ‘Set get up early and go out and go get that bag together, who the f**k gonna put us together? Can’t nobody put this s**t back together, so stay the f**k out of the middle, lil’ fella, we always gon’ be that, we fam’ forever, how I look tryna dance with the devil, got ice in my cross and my dad was a reverend, I watched my brother Takeoff go to heaven, an angel, we celebrate 11:11, greatest group, I can count up some blessings…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Keemotion and brings viewers to a wooded area where Quavo enjoys moments of solace. The North Atlanta talent can also be spotted riding a four-wheeler and performing his lyrics next to his custom-made Rolls-Royce Cullinan.