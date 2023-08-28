Friday’s (Aug. 25) episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” took a deep dive into the case of Corey “C-Murder” Miller, who is currently serving a life sentence for murder. However, a couple of witnesses recanting their stories and some celebrity support means the New Orleans rapper’s chances of another retrial are only improving. “RBN” also took a look at who can and can’t claim to be Black, and profiled a Black man admirably pushing to end mental health disparities in the community.

C-Murder rose to fame as a star rapper on his older brother Master P’s No Limit Records in the late ’90s and early 2000s. But in 2003, he received a life sentence for the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. The incident occurred on the night of Jan. 12, 2002 when Thomas was beaten and fatally shot in Louisiana’s Platinum nightclub. Bouncer Darnell Jordan claimed he saw C-Murder shoot Thomas, as did Kenneth Jordan (no relation to Darnell), and the artist was convicted of second-degree murder. A judge did grant a retrial, ruling that the prosecution held back critical information from the defense. In August 2009, the retrial resulted in a 10-2 guilty verdict and C-Murder was sentenced to a mandatory life sentence.

However, the two witnesses who fingered him as the shooter in a photo lineup and testified against him in court have recanted their stories. “There’s no physical evidence. You’re not hearing anything about them having found a gun,” said attorney Phillip C. Hamilton. “There was nothing about any DNA. There was no surveillance video. There was no confession. This all boiled down to the witness statements of these two primary individuals who testified to having seen the shooting.”

In 2018, Kenneth signed an affidavit saying he was pressured to blame C-Murder and was adamant the rapper is not who he saw shoot Thomas. Darnell also signed a letter saying he was certain the No Limit Records emcee did not shoot the victim. However, about a year later, a judge ruled the new evidence was not enough for a retrial because it was “suspect.” Apparently, reversing a guilty verdict, particularly in Louisiana, is damn near impossible. But after over 15 years in prison, Master P’s little brother is still fighting for his freedom and has help.

Recently, Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has been working to get C-Murder a retrial. In 2020, she began advocating for his release privately and has become more vocal about it recently. Notable civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Ronald Haley Jr. have also been added to his defense team. In February, C-Murder went on a hunger strike to protest alleged inhumane conditions and solitary confinement in the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, where he is serving his life sentence. The artist has said his three daughters continue to give him hope as he fights for another trial.

On another note, “RBN” took a look at the “Black Card” — as in who gets it and who decides if it’s valid or void. In a recent episode of BET’s “College Hill,” reality stars Amber Rose and Joseline Hernandez got into a fight over the former’s racial identity. Petty fights aside, who can claim Blackness and who has a right to question your racial identity is a serious discussion. From the so-called “one drop” rule to questions about Barack Obama’s Blackness, the controversial topic has thrived for hundreds of years. Throw in Caribbean, Latinx and African communities in America, and you’re dealing with more nuance about what it means to be Black. Mix in the “Foundational Black American Movement” and what’s obvious is that Black people are not a monolith. “RBN’s” discussion with Tanya Kateri Hernandez about Afro-Latinos was particularly of interest. But here’s one thing to keep in mind; worldwide, the number of people considered to be Black is 1.2 billion, which is nearly 15 percent of the world’s population, and there’s strength in numbers.

Moreover, when it comes to Black men, mental health is becoming a priority. Global news anchor Mara S. Campo had an enlightening conversation with Lorenzo Lewis, a Black man who overcame growing up without the support of a mother and father, to help destroy the stigma of mental health treatment in the community. Lewis created the I Confess Project, which trains barbers to become mental health advocates, and help Black men cope with their trauma and solve mental health disparities in communities of color. “I encourage people to really dive deeper into [our own] things that we have [gone] through and really work through those things,” said Lewis. “That’s really helped me moving forward in life.”

Be sure to watch new episodes of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” every Friday at 5 p.m. ET via REVOLT’s app. Plus, catch a quick clip from the latest installment below.