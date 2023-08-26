Former classmates, friends, and even strangers have rallied together to help cover the burial costs of popular dancer and skater Beauty Couch, known on social media as Beauty Katera. The 22-year-old was found dead near a badly burned vehicle in a wooded area in Austell, Georgia, this week.

Beauty was last reported seen on Tuesday (Aug. 22) by her adoptive mother, Deanna Thurman. The young woman’s body was discovered the following day (Aug. 23) after police noticed the burned-out vehicle, which belonged to Thurman, in the area of Joe Jerkins Boulevard and Landers Street. “Upon arrival, they located a vehicle fully engulfed in flames,” said the Cobb County Police Department in a statement posted to its social accounts. Officers had the totaled car transported to a wreck yard but returned to the scene to search for clues. It was then that they located the deceased influencer lying in the woods not far from her home.

“I can’t imagine her being in this situation at all because she was so lovable, so caring, so fun, and so amazing. She impacted a lot of people, and she did nothing to anybody for anyone to want to do her like this,” Leila Brown, Beauty’s sister, told WXIA-TV. Police have not announced any suspects in the case, but they do suspect foul play in her death.

Beauty’s biological mother, Kimberly Couch, tearfully described her daughter as being a “sweet girl” who never bothered anyone. “She was a friend to everybody. She loved going skating. She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty,” she told WSB-TV.

At the time of this report, a GoFundMe campaign launched by Thurman has reached $9,286 of its $10,000 goal. “I would love nothing more but to simply give my daughter the best last act of love and care I can provide. She was truly my gift from God, and it’s only right that I send her back to God in the most beautiful way possible,” wrote Thurman, who adopted Beauty when she was seven months old. Community members gathered for a vigil where the beloved skater’s body was found on Friday (Aug. 25). A second tribute for her is expected to be held on Sunday (Aug. 27).