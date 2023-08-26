Details about the frightening health emergency Bronny James suffered last month have finally surfaced. As previously reported by REVOLT, the incoming University of California basketball player collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a team practice at the university’s Galen Center on July 24.

Late Friday (Aug. 25) evening, a family spokesperson issued the following health update to People: “After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified… an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect.”

They continued, “We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.” The individual also noted that the condition “can and will be treated.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is estimated that more than two million people have a heart defect. Some are detected before a child is born, whereas others may not be diagnosed until adulthood.

Three days after being hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Bronny, 18, was discharged to further recover at home. He was spotted out with his family in Santa Monica on July 29, outwardly appearing in good health. “We feel you, and I’m so grateful. Everyone [is] doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love,” wrote LeBron James on Twitter in his only time publicly speaking about the health matter.

Bronny’s medical scare happened seven months after NFL player Damar Hamlin collapsed during a football game in January. It was later determined that he experienced minutes of cardiac arrest due to commotio cordis. The condition is a result of a person being struck at a certain point during their heartbeat, which results in them passing out within seconds of impact. In the wake of the teen’s emergency, Hamlin extended prayers to the James family.