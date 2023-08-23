On Wednesday (Aug. 23), the Black Music Action Coalition announced the 2023 BMAC Gala honorees, which include Keke Palmer and Jermaine Dupri.

Palmer is set to receive the Social Impact Award, while Dupri will receive the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award. Jason Flom is also going to receive the BMAC Change Agent Award. Other 2023 BMAC Gala honorees include Menna Demessie, Jesse Collins, Trae tha Truth, Tariq Cherif, and Matt Zingler.

The BMAC Gala is an important event that raises awareness for equality and equity. It is also an event to spotlight honorees who have made extraordinary contributions as they work toward social justice. The recipients are always individuals and organizations that have made positive changes in their communities.

Black Music Action Coalition Co-Founder Prophet “Willie” Stiggers released a statement about this year’s special award-winners. “As we come together at this year’s BMAC Gala, we celebrate the passion, artistry and activism that burns bright in the hearts of our honorees,” he said.

Stiggers also added, “They all have fearlessly embraced the power of music and entertainment to drive change and transcend boundaries.”

The event will also feature a tribute to the late Clarence Avant, a former member of the BMAC advisory board who made many contributions to the music industry.

Black Music Action Coalition Co-Founder Shawn Holiday released a statement regarding Avant’s tribute. “BMAC will always be honored to have had him on our Advisory Board. His life, and contributions to the industry, are unparalleled, his legacy will live on forever,” he said.

Since 2020, the Black Music Action Coalition has been addressing systemic racism in the music world. The organization advocates for Black professionals in the industry — from artists, songwriters, and producers to executives and lawyers.

The 2023 BMAC Gala will be held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 21.