Earlier today (Aug. 23), Blueface took to social media to claim that he was stabbed following a seemingly random altercation in the gym. As can be seen in a video shared on Instagram, the Los Angeles rapper was working out with his trainer, David Kaminsky, when a man and a Rottweiler entered into the frame. Things quickly devolved into an intense argument before Blueface got a few punches in. In response, the unknown individual appeared to retrieve something — the presumed knife — from his pocket before the video cuts off. A subsequent clip shared via Blueface’s IG Stories shows his bloodied limb.

As TMZ reported, Kaminsky said that the man in question shouted, “I’m gonna kill you” to his client, immediately raising tensions in the small space. Other witnesses stated that, after the alleged stabbing, the assailant fled and was driving a Tesla Model S.