Tony Yayo wants recognition for kicking off the BBL trend, claiming it started when he featured voluptuous women in his hip hop videos. The G-Unit rapper feels it was his visuals that led to the era of women deciding to have Brazilian butt lift surgery.

During a recent episode of “The Danza Project” podcast, Yayo and Uncle Murda discussed who was behind the rise of the trend. Uncle Murda said he felt the credit belongs to the late DJ Kay Slay. Murda mentioned the DJ’s Straight Stuntin Magazine, which featured many curvaceous models. He also referred to Kay Slay as the “godfather” of the trend. “He d**n near brought that to the game with them magazines,” said Murda.

As mentioned, Yayo felt it was his choice of women for his music videos that started it all and cited Buffie the Body — who appeared in “So Seductive” — while showing love for the star. “That was the fattest a** you seen. Shout out to Buffie,” he added. The artist stated that while music video directors were casting “bad Puerto Ricans” and “bad Dominicans,” he was taking a different route.

The rapper remembered thinking about how he wanted to showcase Black women, noting during the podcast, “I’m like, ‘I might want some chocolate with the fatty in my s**t!'”

While Yayo did give DJ Kay Slay props for “rocking hard,” he still insisted he put thick women on the map with his music video. “So when you think about it, I started the BBL movement!” Yayo continued. “Give me my props! I started the BBL movement.”

“So Seductive” was released in May 2005, and it was the first single off the musician’s debut album, Thoughts of a Predicate Felon. The song was ranked No. 48 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it is still his most successful solo song today.

