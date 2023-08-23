Zendaya recently discussed relationships, friendships, and Fashion Week.

The actress was asked about being photographed with her boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland. She was also asked about their trip to Venice and fans finding the couple adorable.

Zendaya responded that she accepts that some parts of her life will be public. The Emmy Award-winning actress also stated that she cannot avoid being a person, living her life, and loving who she loves, but she can control what she chooses to share with others.

The Spider-Man co-star added that it is about protecting your peace and letting things be your own, but it is also about not being afraid to exist. She no longer tries to hide from the public, but she takes control when navigating her life in the public eye.

Zendaya also discussed what fans thought was an incident with former stylist Law Roach during Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week.

They were rushing to the show after being stuck in traffic, heading to the front row after arriving at the event. As seen in a viral video, Zendaya pointed to the seat behind her, which fans thought was an awkward moment between the duo. However, she was showing her assistant, Darnell, where to sit.

The Global Award-winning actress was worried the video would give fans the wrong idea. In reality, she was just showing her assistant where to go because they were used to sitting together.

She was also asked about Roach’s new position on her team, and she revealed his new position as her creative director.

In addition to being her stylist, Law Roach has been Zendaya’s friend for years. Roach recently stated that their relationship is like family, and he is not going anywhere.

Law Roach has always been her creative director in a way, having been involved in all her fashion contracts, but the announcement of his new position seals the deal.