Zendaya recently discussed relationships, friendships, and Fashion Week with Elle magazine. The actress was asked about being photographed with her boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland. She was also asked about their trip to Venice and fans finding the couple adorable.

Zendaya responded that she accepts that some parts of her life will be public. The Emmy Award-winning actress also stated that she cannot avoid being a person, living her life, and loving who she loves, but she can control what she chooses to share with others.

The famed actress added that it is about protecting your peace and letting things be your own, but it is also about not being afraid to exist. She no longer tries to hide; instead, the “Euphoria” star takes control when navigating her life in the public eye.

Zendaya also discussed what fans thought was an incident with former stylist Law Roach during Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show.

They were rushing to the event after being stuck in traffic. As seen in a viral video, Zendaya took her place in the front row and then pointed to the seat behind her, which fans thought was an awkward moment between the duo. However, she explained to Elle that she was pointing to her assistant Darnell’s seat.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actress was worried the video would give fans the wrong idea. “When it happened, I said, ‘Oh no, I hope people don’t try to create something from this,’” Zendaya explained. “We’re so used to sitting together that he didn’t know where to go. But obviously, people want to assume the worst of the situation, which is not always easy to deal with and hurtful.”

She was also asked about Roach’s new position on her team and revealed he is now her creative director.

In addition to being her stylist, Law Roach has been Zendaya’s friend for years. He recently stated that they are like family and he is not going anywhere. Having been involved in all her fashion contracts, the announcement that he is officially the actress’ creative director seals the deal.

