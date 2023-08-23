A Mississippi police officer has lost his job after being investigated for arresting a Black child.

The 10-year-old boy had been caught publicly urinating. He was taken to the police station, despite an officer locating his mother shortly after their encounter with the boy. He was not handcuffed, but many feel taking him to the police station was an “error in judgment” because his mother was near the area.

The boy had urinated behind his mother’s car while she was in an attorney’s office because there were not any public restrooms available.

While the department did not reveal the race of the involved officers, the situation received backlash from many. This was another incident of misconduct by the police against Black communities.

Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler released a statement on Monday, August 21, on Facebook. Chandler states the officer’s decisions violated the department’s written policy and were against prior training on how to handle this type of situation.

The statement reveals that other officers involved in the arrest will face disciplinary action, but details on the type of disciplinary action were not shared. Furthermore, the post does not state whether the officer involved has been fired or resigned.

Latonya Eason, the boy’s mother, responded to the statement with, “His apology is not good enough for me.” She is planning to pursue legal action.

Eason posted a picture of her son sitting in the back of the police car on Facebook, urging others to spread the word. On another post, she said, “No 10-year-old should go through this.”

During an interview, her son stated that he felt scared and cried because he did not know what was going to happen to him.

Before being released to his mother, the boy was given a referral to youth court. In his statement, Chandler mentioned the Youth Court Act, which allows officers to file a citation against children for delinquent acts that would be illegal for adults.