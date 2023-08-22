Back in 2017, Billy McFarland founded the Fyre Festival, which he claimed was meant to be an ultra-luxurious experience for elite music lovers. Alongside an unwary Ja Rule, the convicted fraudster drummed up plenty of interest via cinematic trailers and paid co-signs from the likes of Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin. Ultimately, the entire event became one of that year’s biggest disasters, as a myriad of meme-worthy problems forced Fyre Fest to shutdown during its inaugural weekend. Following lawsuits and a criminal investigation, McFarland was found guilty on mail and wire fraud charges and given a six-year prison sentence, of which he did four. He was released from a halfway house in September 2022.

This past April, McFarland took to Twitter to announce that he’s relaunching Fyre Festival. In response to one commenter’s request that he should have remained behind bars, the persistent promoter gave a reason for trying again in the first place. “It’s in the best interest of those I owe for me to be working. People aren’t getting paid back if I sit on the couch and watch TV,” he said. “And because I served my time.”