LeBron James joined his wife and sons for a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Miami Marlins on Saturday (Aug. 19).

The event took place almost one month after 18-year-old Bronny James’ medical emergency at the University of Southern California. Bronny was training with the school’s basketball team, known as the Trojans, when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

The call to 911 was reportedly made at approximately 9:26 a.m., and Bronny was rushed to the hospital shortly after. At the time the news circulated, a spokesperson for the famous family also announced that Bronny was in stable condition and moved out of ICU.

This past weekend, the James crew was in good spirits and all smiles at the baseball game, where the Dodgers took the win 3-1.

Furthermore, this was the night of the LeBron James Bobblehead Giveaway event, which honored the icon’s place in the sports world. The specially crafted LeBron bobblehead was given to fans in attendance. In addition to a snapshot of the honorary item, the proud dad and athlete also posted a photo of his family on his Instagram Story.

What made the night even more special for the family was the gift LeBron received from the Dodgers organization. He was presented with a $100,000 donation to his LeBron James Family Foundation. The organization is dedicated to creating educational advantages for the students of his hometown, Akron, Ohio. The NBA superstar shared a snapshot of the moment he received the large check.

As for Bronny, he is recovering and doing well after the life-threatening situation. The day his son was discharged, LeBron took to Twitter to thank everyone for their love and support.

Check out a post of the James boys enjoying the aforementioned game below. REVOLT is happy to see them in good health and spirits.