Tropical storm Hilary made landfall across Southern California on Sunday (Aug. 20), causing flooded streets throughout the Bay Area. The record-breaking rainfall and strong winds were said to be life-threatening for residents.

Local first responders and FEMA’s California Task Force Four were at the scene to help residents stuck in the path of the storm. Per reports, the task force sponsored a “swiftwater type one team,” which included 16 members with boats who were ready to help with any duties necessary. The Oakland Fire Department was also on hand to assist first responders.

Meanwhile, a state of emergency was declared by California Governor Gavin Newsom. Flash flood warnings remained in place until Monday (Aug. 21) morning.

On Saturday (Aug. 19), one person drowned in Santa Rosalia, Mexico, due to the strong impact of the storm, when their vehicle was swept away in the powerful floods.

Hilary is also behind multiple fight delays and cancellations to Southern California. While some passengers were hopeful their planes would take off, most passengers wondered about the status of their travel plans. Unfortunately, it was too dangerous for their flights to take off as scheduled. Furthermore, Hilary was not the only natural disaster to strike the region. A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Ventura County early on Sunday as well.

Harold Schapelhouman, retired fire chief from the Menlo Park Fire District, felt it was a mixture of several things happening at once. However, he stated that California is used to these scenarios. “It’s a combination of a whole bunch of weird things happening all at the same time. But we’re used to that in the state of California. We do a lot of juggling,” Schapelhouman said of the mayhem, per ABC 7 News.

Hilary was originally a category four hurricane before being downgraded to a tropical storm prior to landfall in Southern California. It is the region’s first tropical storm since Long Beach in 1939.