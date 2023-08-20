King Harris has been roasted for days on end after revealing his pearly new teeth on the ‘gram. By now, he has probably heard every joke about his veneers, from being dubbed Teeth Sweat, Teeth Keef, Garfield, and the list goes on. But his father’s reaction to his son’s bright smile may be the best of them all.

Tip chatted about King’s upgraded grill when he appeared on DJ Diamond Kuts’ radio show on Saturday (Aug. 19). “The man [said] he wanted his teeth done. He put his paper up… stacked his money, man, and he went and got his teeth done, right? And so, I respect and admire and celebrate the actual process he went through to get ‘em done,” he recalled.

As he continued to express his support for King, T.I. added, “When I seen him, I was congratulatory. I was like, ‘Yeah, man, hell yeah, they white!’ So I say, ‘Man, they white, they nice,’ [because] the dentist did do a good job. And you know, I’m just giving him props, and his mama walk in, and the first thing she say is, ‘Why the hell is they so d**n big?'” Between bouts of laughter, T.I. noted that King is “a growing boy. He gone grow into it.” But the chuckles in the room were interrupted by the tiny voice of Heiress Harris, the youngest of T.I. and Tiny’s kids. “Don’t be talking about my brother like that,” said the 6-year-old as she peeped the playful banter.

Tiny also had something to say as she jumped in the comments of a post resharing T.I.’s remarks. She wrote, “Man, truth is, when I told them to make them a bit smaller, his dad said no, his mouth and teeth was big already, and he didn’t think he needed to, but I see he left that part out of the joke!”

In her own post, the award-winning singer-songwriter defended her son. “Regardless [of] what he does, everyone always seem to have their personal perspective of him, which is fine. But y’all don’t really know him [for real, for real]. Truth is, real n**gas f**k [with him], and the ladies love ‘em,” wrote Tiny. If King’s reaction to being flamed online is any indication of how he feels about being a viral topic, then it is safe to say the “big teeth trolls” are the least of his concerns.