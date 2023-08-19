Shaquille O’Neal is ready to take EDM and dubstep to the next level with his debut electronic music album, Gorilla Warfare. The collaborative project lists 10 tracks and features up-and-coming acts like Jessica Audiffred, CELO, VRG & Blackway, Rated R, and more. It was released on Friday (Aug. 18).
Shaq has been on the ones and twos professionally as DJ Diesel since 2015, though his love for the turntables dates back to ‘88, when he was still in college. His musical passion has since landed him on the stage of Lollapalooza, where he has played for a crowd of more than 100,000 fans, and several other noteworthy festivals. With his 19-year NBA career and countless basketball accolades behind him, the 7-footer hopes his growing presence in the dubstep scene will help others reach larger audiences.
“These are some of my favorites,” he told Variety about the album’s collaborators. “I wanted to use my platform to showcase other people to the world and help these young kids out,” he noted. In some ways, the project’s name is a nod to the big guy’s approach to getting the word out about it. “I could pay a marketing firm $500 for this, but no,” He added. “I didn’t want to roll [out] the whole project. We wanted to hit people by surprise and change the way the world thinks of Diesel. I want to earn the respect from people.”
The four-time NBA champ is far from an amateur when it comes to music. In the early 1990s, he signed a reported $10 million, three-album deal with Jive Records. In 1993, he made his debut as a rapper with Shaq Diesel. “I never wanted to be a rapper, but I did want the opportunity to rap with all my favorite emcees and just have fun and do the video with them; that’s what it’s all about for me,” he explained in a 2021 Genius interview. Hip hop giants like Erick Sermon, Redman, RZA, Phife Dawg, and The Notorious B.I.G, as well as Keith Murray, have all worked with the former Los Angeles Lakers center.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Quavo unveils new album 'Rocket Power'
Polo G contemplates retirement from music
Giggs unveils new album 'Zero Tolerance'
Trending
LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Festival, co-presented by Walmart, rocks to a sold-out crowd
On Saturday, Aug. 5, 13,000 people packed the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York in honor of hip hop’s 50th anniversary.
Walmart Makers Studio partners with Rock The Bells Festival to highlight the stories of Black creatives
The annual event, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5 this year, has partnered with Walmart Makers Studio to help celebrate hip hop’s 50th anniversary by honoring the Black creatives and fans who shaped the genre’s legacy through style, beauty, visual culture, and much more.
Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes talk Slutty Vegan success and overcoming adversity | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes culinary entrepreneurs Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes to talk building culture and community through Slutty Vegan. Hayes also discusses starting out as the underdog and having no business experience initially. Watch the empowering conversation here. Sponsored by American Express Business.
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!
Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible
Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.
Halftime Report | Magic Johnson's Commanders ownership feat and the fight to diversify the NFL
Although there are still no Black primary owners in the league, Magic Johnson’s celebrity and high visibility even as a minority stakeholder is significant. Get into our latest “Halftime Report” below.
The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy
Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph.
Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!
LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity
“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!
Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago
“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!
As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with
“If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it,” Nathalie Moar said on the latest episode of “Making The Boss.” Read up!
Elections have consequences: The end of affirmative action
The Supreme Court’s decision turns a blind eye to the long history of racial discrimination in our country and significantly sets back the efforts of our ancestors who fought and died for equality in education.
Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad
“I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever,” industry titan Jermaine Dupri said of hip hop’s longevity ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. Read the exclusive below.
Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives
“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!
The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world
“It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained,” Luke James tells REVOLT in this exclusive. Read up!
Desiree L. Talley is on a mission to protect & empower the Black community by dissecting US law
“I want listeners to take away the feeling of being empowered and educated enough to… make decisions that are beneficial to them long-term,” Desiree L. Talley said of her “POPLAW” podcast. Read up!
Decoding hip hop's billionaire blueprint: From JAY-Z, Dr. Dre and Diddy
On this episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we dive deep into hip hop’s rich tapestry, tracing its roots from the rugged streets to its monumental rise as an entrepreneurial powerhouse. With hip hop becoming synonymous with global enterprise, artists like JAY-Z and Diddy have redefined what it means to be moguls.
50 years of hip hop & high fashion: The evolution from streetwear to runways
Explore the undeniable fusion of hip hop and fashion over the past 50 years in this episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly.” Unravel the journey from baggy clothes and graffiti inspirations of the early days to the glamorous red carpet appearances of today’s hip hop stars.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.