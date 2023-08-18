Polo G is considering getting out of the rap game after his next album drops in September. In a series of social media posts, he explained why HOOD POET – which stands for “He Overcame Obstacles During Pain Or Emotional Trauma” – might be the last project he makes.

In a message posted to Twitter, he wrote, “Honestly, after my HOOD POET album, I’m considering retiring from music. So I appreciate everybody ridin’ for me [tenfold].” In a later post, he continued, “This rap s**t got so lame and watered down, it ain’t no fun in it no more.”

The Chicago-bred lyricist has been in the music industry for more than five years and has seen substantial success. His 2018 “Finer Things” single got him a two-times Platinum plaque. “Pop Out” featuring Lil Tjay received an eight-times Platinum certification and made it into the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The six-times Platinum “Rapstar” and Juice WRLD’s “Hate the Other Side” featuring Polo were also Top 10 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Polo G released his debut album, Die a Legend, in 2019. His sophomore project, The GOAT, was released in 2020, and Hall of Fame followed in 2021. The RIAA certified all three projects as two-times Platinum and Hall of Fame debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

HOOD POET is Polo G’s fourth official studio LP and it is scheduled to drop on Sept. 15. The lead single from the album, “Barely Holdin’ On,” had its video released on Aug. 18 on YouTube. As of this article, the clip has reached more than 180,000 views.

Fans are curious to see if the emcee will choose to continue making music or hang up his microphone for good. The speculation of whether HOOD POET will be the artist’s last project is sure to spark additional interest in the album.

See his tweets discussing retirement below.