Cardi B recently revealed on Instagram that her husband, Offset, gave her a romantic surprise on Aug. 15 that immediately changed her mood. Fans of the couple know that they love giving each other extravagant gifts. This time, the gift appeared to be an apology for taking too long to bring his wife food.

The singer took to Instagram Stories to relay what happened in a video that showed Offset enjoying a meal in the background. Cardi said, “Two hours ago, Offset hit me up like, ‘Do you want red snapper?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ So I’m waiting on the food and then I start getting aggravated because I’m like, ‘How you gonna ask me if I want a red snapper?’ So I don’t order food. I don’t Uber Eats food because I’m waiting on his food.”

She continued, “So then I called him and I told him like, ‘If I knew you was gonna take two hours to get me food, you shouldn’t have even asked me if I wanted food; I would have just ordered it. But look what my baby was doing for me!” She then showed the camera a brand new Gucci bag and said, “He got me this bag! I love you!” Her husband replied, “I love you, too.” Watch the funny interaction here.

For her 29th birthday, the Migos rapper bought his wife a house in the Dominican Republic. Announcing the gift as he held her hand, Offset said, “I done bought you everything, so this year I wanted to get you something for having my beautiful son. So I bought you a house in the DR. Yessir, that’s how we coming, pool on the roof. God is good.” Following that up is hard, so Cardi gave Offset a check for $2 million for his 30th birthday.