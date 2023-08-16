Robert and Joella Lee-Eury have filed a lawsuit against the property manager who assaulted their child after he swam in an apartment complex’s pool. The Aug. 3 assault was caught on video and released to the public, where it went viral, and now the parents say their daughter was also attacked.

The case has taken on a racial element as the apartment manager, Kimberly Jennings, is a white woman who apparently used a racial slur when speaking to the Eurys’ 11-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter, who are Black. The lawsuit’s claims include discrimination, assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The family has also named the apartment complex and the real estate company in the dispute.

Documents detailing the federal lawsuit were released by TMZ. During the incident, Jennings poured soda on the boy and struck him in the face multiple times. She was also accused of pulling the little girl’s hair, hitting her and using the N-word while making her demands.

While the family does not live at the apartment complex, the children have friends who do and have been guests at the property before. Police were called about the attack and determined there was enough evidence to arrest Jennings for her actions. She was charged with two counts of assault on a child under the age of 12.

In a later interview, Jennings admitted to the incident, saying, “I had a soda in my hand, and I tossed it on him, and then I popped him. I did, I admit I did, and it was wrong.” She continued on to say, “‘When you’ve done it, and you’ve done it, and you’ve done it, and you’ve asked him not to come back. I just reacted. But, I will say that I’m sorry that I did that.” A court date for the case has been set for September.