Back in April, it was revealed that Post Malone’s breakthrough single, 2015’s “White Iverson,” crossed the 1 billion streams mark on Spotify. The track, a loose tribute to NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, was a carefree number filled with scintillating basketball references. “White Iverson, when I started ballin’, I was young, you gon’ think about me when I’m gone, I need that money like the ring I never won,” the Texas-raised talent sang on the hip hop-inspired effort.
On Monday (Aug. 14), Spotify shared a short clip that saw Post receiving an official plaque for said achievement while in London. “I made the beat, wrote the song, but I didn’t know how to work Pro Tools,” he explained about the diamond-certified track’s creation. “And so I took it to my buddy’s house. So, he gave me a crash course on Pro Tools, and I couldn’t do it, so he came back in and recorded it.”
“It’s such a cool thing looking at something and saying, ‘We did that. The team did that.’ It feels super cool that the song does connect with people, and I’m just happy to bring joy into anyone’s life when I can,” Malone continued in-between rounds of beer pong. “It’s an amazing feeling for me, and that really gave me the confidence and the courage to keep attempting to do what I love. I just appreciate all the support, and it’s the most beautiful feeling in the world for me. Thank you.”
Surprisingly, the video ended with a message from Iverson himself. “I heard I inspire your beer pong game. Congrats on 1 billion Spotify streams and your 10th plaque,” Allen said. “The whole world loves this song and I’m honored to be a part of it. Keep that same form, Post.”
Check it all out below.
