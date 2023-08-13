Lil Durk almost pulled off his latest performance without a hitch since being hospitalized several weeks ago due to severe dehydration and exhaustion. However, things took an unexpected turn Saturday (Aug. 12) toward the end of his concert at Chicago’s United Center when pandemonium broke out.

The crowd erupted into chaos after reports of an active shooter inside the arena made its way through the audience of thousands. Several people reportedly heard loud noises that they believed to be gunshots. According to TMZ, Chicago police armed with rifles arrived at the venue in search of the suspected gunman. The department later confirmed that reports of the shooter were false, but the aftermath caused by the frightening possibility was very real.

Videos circulating online showed hysteria unfolding inside the arena as fans fled to nearby exits. Others took advantage of their opportunity to loot unmanned merchandise booths. Those individuals were observed hopping over tables and grabbing shirts. Lil Durk addressed the chaotic incident with a message to his fan base in his Instagram Story. “Don’t believe the hype. We [are] bigger than [that]. Big thank you [to] Chicago. Till next time. And who all stole the merchandise? Tag me so I can repost y’all crazy a**,” he wrote.

Last night marked the “All My Life” rapper’s first time hitting the stage since taking time to recover from serious health concerns in July. He spent a week in the hospital last month, causing him to delay the kickoff of the “Sorry For The Drought Tour” and other scheduled appearances.

“I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week, attending the ESPYs, and more, but after performing and traveling daily, I’ve become severely dehydrated and [am] advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business, which I’m looking forward to,” he told TMZ at the time. Despite Saturday’s performance, stops on his multicity trek are still listed as canceled on Ticketmaster.