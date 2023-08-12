Beyoncé is steadily bringing out thousands of fans as she continues the stateside leg of her “Renaissance Word Tour.” Friday (Aug. 11) kicked off the first of three shows she will be performing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to Billboard, the tour, which began with 21 stops across Europe, amassed an estimated $295 million and sold more than 1.5 million tickets by the time she completed 12 shows across North America. To the enjoyment of the fans online, last night’s concert included a surprise appearance of sorts when videos proved that the revered songstress was not the only person flexing their vocal range during the packed concert.

21 Savage was among the concertgoers who caught the jaw-dropping show. By now, everyone should know that the Saint Laurent Don loves a good R&B moment. During Queen Bey’s opening act, the rapper turned on his camera and pressed record, capturing the start of the show and several moments of her singing fan-favorite ballads.

The footage started out like most clips circulating online — that is, until 21 turned “Dangerously In Love” into a duet. But he didn’t stop there. As stated by social media users, he proceeded to “sing his heart out” during “1+1” and a portion of the Mary J. Blige hit “I’m Going Down.”

“When I tell you 21 Savage has me CRYING lmao. You know he loves Beyoncé down,” tweeted one person who shared a snippet of him singing. “21 Savage stopped worrying about the video and had to sing along,” wrote another person. And a third user comically wrote, “21 Savage is a free man. I wanted to sing this song [‘Dangerously In Love’] so bad at the Beyoncé concert, but I was scared the people next to me would’ve told me to shut up.”

The “No Debate” rapper is well versed when it comes to the world chart-topping ballads. In past Instagram Live sessions, he’s taken his followers on quite the ride with his vocals as he sang Keyshia Cole’s “Love” and cuts from Ashanti, Monica, and ’90s girl group 702.