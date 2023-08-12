Congratulations are pouring in for Dwyane Wade as he joins the coveted list of NBA greats as an inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The enshrinement ceremony will be broadcast tonight (Aug. 12) from the Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts. It airs at 8 p.m. on NBA TV.
The Marquette University alum had a 16-year career, landed on the All-Star team 13 times, won three league championships, and achieved a score of other accolades before he retired in 2019 with the Miami Heat. “To be able to be one of those select few out of an entire generation of people who have tried to play the game of basketball and to be able to walk into the Hall of Fame, it doesn’t matter if I knew 10 years ago or I just got the call yesterday — it all feels surreal,” said the 41-year-old when he recently spoke about the HOF honor.
Ahead of the televised event, his former teammate and close friend, LeBron James, shared a celebratory tribute. “Today is the official day my brother Dwyane Wade goes into the HOF! Wow, wow, wow, bro! Man, I can’t say enough how proud and happy I am of [and] for you. The kid from Robbins, Illinois, now in the HALL!!! You a bad man, Trey Ball! SCREAMING CONGRATULATIONS. Love you, kid!! #WadeCounty,” wrote James in his post Saturday.
The two athletes played together in Miami from 2010 to 2014. Coupled with Chris Bosh, the trio was recognized as “The Big Three” and “The Heatles.” They won back-to-back NBA titles in 2012 and 2013. The Chicagoan reunited with James during his brief stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2016-2018.
On Friday (Aug. 11), Wade received his “Naismith Orange” jacket and HOF ring. His son Zaire and father, Dwyane Wade Sr., appeared on stage alongside him for the monumental moment. His wife, Gabrielle Union, their daughters Kaavia James and Zaya, the former baller’s mother, Jolinda Wade, and other loved ones looked on from the audience.
Along with Wade, this year’s list of inductees includes the 1976 US Women’s Olympic basketball team, Becky Hammon, David Hixon, Dirk Nowitzki, Gary Blair, Gene Bess, Gene Keady, Gregg Popovich, Jim Valvano, Pau Gasol, and Tony Parker.
