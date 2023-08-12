Tiffany Haddish has a new project in the works that is sure to remind people from all walks of life that they are worthy of being loved. In June, it was announced that Haddish’s She Ready Productions and Hearst Media Production Group had inked a deal to develop two series. The first explores a topic that she has dealt with firsthand: homelessness.

According to a press release, the original series is centered around successful women who have been romantically involved in long-term relationships with men who have experienced being unsheltered. “I’ve been unhoused before, and I know how hard it is to get back on your feet,” said Haddish in the release. The actress has been vocal about many of the hardships she has endured in her lifetime, including being homeless after she aged out of the foster care system in California.

“I also knew that my situation didn’t define me, nor did it make me believe that I was unworthy or unlovable. Everyone deserves a chance at love and a happy home,” said Haddish in the released statement. “That’s why I’m making this show. I want to use my platform to help others who are going through what I went through and give hope to those who need it most. Let’s do this! She ready!”

In a pre-writers and actors strike interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Haddish said there “was a stigma on it [homelessness] that I don’t think should be there.” In the story published on Aug. 11, the comedian added that “Everyone deserves to be loved. Everyone deserves to have someone supporting them and caring for them, not necessarily carrying them all the way. It’s really important for people to make sure that they know that because it’s really hard to be homeless. So many people are isolated and living on the streets alone.”

Few details about the actress’ second series have been released. However, it reportedly features psychotherapist Elliott Connie, who recently authored “The Solution Focused Brief Therapy Diamond.” In her latest gig, Haddish stars as a psychic in the horror-comedy revival of Disney’s Haunted Mansion alongside LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, and others.