By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.12.2023

Tiffany Haddish has a new project in the works that is sure to remind people from all walks of life that they are worthy of being loved. In June, it was announced that Haddish’s She Ready Productions and Hearst Media Production Group had inked a deal to develop two series. The first explores a topic that she has dealt with firsthand: homelessness.

According to a press release, the original series is centered around successful women who have been romantically involved in long-term relationships with men who have experienced being unsheltered. “I’ve been unhoused before, and I know how hard it is to get back on your feet,” said Haddish in the release. The actress has been vocal about many of the hardships she has endured in her lifetime, including being homeless after she aged out of the foster care system in California.

“I also knew that my situation didn’t define me, nor did it make me believe that I was unworthy or unlovable. Everyone deserves a chance at love and a happy home,” said Haddish in the released statement. “That’s why I’m making this show. I want to use my platform to help others who are going through what I went through and give hope to those who need it most. Let’s do this! She ready!”

In a pre-writers and actors strike interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Haddish said there “was a stigma on it [homelessness] that I don’t think should be there.” In the story published on Aug. 11, the comedian added that “Everyone deserves to be loved. Everyone deserves to have someone supporting them and caring for them, not necessarily carrying them all the way. It’s really important for people to make sure that they know that because it’s really hard to be homeless. So many people are isolated and living on the streets alone.”

Few details about the actress’ second series have been released. However, it reportedly features psychotherapist Elliott Connie, who recently authored “The Solution Focused Brief Therapy Diamond.” In her latest gig, Haddish stars as a psychic in the horror-comedy revival of Disney’s Haunted Mansion alongside LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, and others.

Tyrese Gibson sues The Home Depot for $1 million over alleged racial profiling

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.11.2023

Marlon Wayans responds to backlash over Montgomery riverboat brawl comments

By Jon Powell
  /  08.10.2023

Jada Pinkett Smith finds joy in hair growth amid alopecia struggle

By REVOLT
  /  08.09.2023

Raven-Symoné reveals she got lipo and breast reductions before turning 18: “My dad suggested strongly"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.08.2023

LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, and more celebrate 50 years of hip hop at Rock The Bells Festival

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

Jamie Foxx says a "fake friend" betrayed him amid claims that he shared an antisemitic post

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023

Jamie Foxx shares cryptic message about fake friends on Instagram

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.04.2023

Pretty Vee is working on landing her own television sitcom

By Vayda Sorel
  /  08.03.2023

Season two of Issa Rae's "Rap Sh!t" postponed due to Hollywood strikes

By Jon Powell
  /  08.03.2023

Megan Thee Stallion appears in hilarious trailer for 'D**ks: The Musical'

By Jon Powell
  /  08.03.2023

Friends of Angus Cloud reportedly create mural in his honor

By Jon Powell
  /  08.03.2023

Zendaya reacts to passing of "Euphoria" co-star Angus Cloud: "Words are not enough"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.02.2023

Jamie Foxx shares heartfelt message to sister for her birthday: "Without you, I would not be here"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.02.2023

Method Man opens up about his silent battle with mental health in new interview

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.01.2023

Jacob Latimore suggests that due to the media's portrayal, people don't know the real Chicago

By Aqua Boogie
  /  08.01.2023
