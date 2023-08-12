It’s almost unfathomable that two decades have passed since the Clipse had every lunchroom, classroom, row of hallway lockers, and more lit as hands thumped to the beat of their first single, “Grindin’.”
When Pharrell opened the record with, “I just wanna let y’all know the world is about to feel something that they never felt before,” he did more than introduce the rap duo; he prophesied the cultural shift signaled by the lyricism of Pusha T and No Malice. Their debut album, Lord Willin’, was released in 2002, followed by Hell Hath No Fury in 2006, and three years after that, fans pressed play on Til the Casket Drops. Since then, a drought has been felt by those awaiting the Virginia brothers’ announcement of a new album.
In the past year, Pusha T and No Malice have graced the stage for a handful of festival appearances, as well as in June when they performed an unreleased track during the Louis Vuitton fashion show. “Being a soloist for so long now, when I’m onstage with my brother, it’s like, ‘Wait a minute, I actually get this break. I get this rest. I get to actually be a fan of somebody else’s verses and not just spinning my own.’ I get caught up in his greatness so much,” said Pusha T.
The record reignited hopes for Clipse to release new music. The witty “Drug Dealers Anonymous” emcee has heard fans’ pleas. “I really would love to, man. I really would love to,” he told People in a new interview. “At this point, I feel like we’ve been in a space a lot together lately, and in those spaces, the creativity’s just been flowing.”
Pusha T said that he and his brother have both grown lyrically, making it easier for them to collaborate. “Now everybody is who they are, and they’re comfortable in their skin, and they’re comfortable in their space, and it’s way easier. It’s super leisure, and it’s just all about seeing it and maintaining that high standard of lyricism and [that] high standard of metaphors and punchlines,” he explained.
Last April, Pusha T released his latest project, It’s Almost Dry. The 12-song tracklist includes fan-favorite “I Pray For You” featuring No Malice and Labrinth.
