Beyoncé made Laverne Cox very happy by calling out a popular phrase of support for the trans community during a “Renaissance World Tour” show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Long known as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, the megastar again showed her support in a very public way.

Cox posted to Instagram sharing a video taken by Boston-based trans drag performer Candace Persuasion as the superstar neared the end of the show. In the clip, Beyoncé is floating above the crowd thanking her fans as her song “Summer Renaissance” is playing.

As the icon looks down at the audience, she notices Persuasion holding up a sign and reads it out loud, calling out, “Trans is beautiful!” Persuasion then turns to the camera, showing the sign and smiling broadly.

In the post, the transgender actress and activist reminisced about her own journey with the slogan, writing: “I started the hashing #TransIsBeautiful in 2015 to empower trans and nonbinary people to see our beauty beyond cisnormative beauty standards. This wasn’t about me. This was and is for the people. Seeing it empower trans folks globally to embrace our special, anointed beauty lights me up on the inside.”

Cox’s post continued on to say: “But hearing Beyoncé proclaim this trans-affirming message, I don’t have words. I may have cried a little. Thank you, candacepersuasian, for evoking this beautiful moment with your sign. Trans is indeed so beautiful.”

Beyoncé’s outspoken support of the LGBTQ+ community has led to many becoming die-hard fans of the star. Her allyship has been acknowledged with GLAAD’s Vanguard Award, which was given to her and husband JAY-Z in 2019. In her acceptance speech, Bey declared, “LGBTQI rights are human rights. To choose who you love is your human right. How you identify and see yourself is your human right.”