Black Twitter is certain that the ancestors were made proud when Black men came to the rescue when one of their own was outnumbered in a brawl in Alabama.

Several videos of the fight began circulating today (Aug. 6). Each of the clips begins with a Black man being charged at and struck by a white man at Riverfront Park in Montgomery. The Black man reportedly works at the popular boating site as a security guard. Alleged witnesses claim he advised a parked pontoon to move from the dock to make way for the Harriott II Riverboat that needed to offload its passengers.

The two men were in a full-blown scuffle when two more white men joined in. At one point, the guard was on the ground and struck by multiple people when several other men came to his defense. At least one person was observed swimming from an off-camera vessel. Within seconds, the dock became the scene of multiple confrontations. As stated by one Twitter user, the chaotic turn of events was comparable to a WWE smackdown as some people grabbed folding chairs and other nearby objects as weapons.

According to AL.com, the fight took place on Saturday (Aug. 5) around 7 p.m. Montgomery police are investigating the incident as well as reviewing witness videos and footage captured by the city’s security cameras. “At the scene, they located a large group of subjects engaged in a physical altercation. Several subjects have been detained, and any charges are pending,” said the department in a statement obtained by the outlet. Additional context about the physical altercation is forthcoming.

In the meantime, Black Twitter has expressed pride in the show of unity among Black men. “Man, if you ever have to fight and take a charge, this [is] one of the reasons!” one person commented. “The way they came [through] for the security guard? Respect,” wrote another user. And a third commented, “Brother was viciously attacked by white men during an event. Several brothers came to his defense! This ain’t the 1950s!”

See the brawl unfold as well as some of the aftermath in this thread.