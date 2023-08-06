Law enforcement is reportedly exploring a possible connection between the death of an aspiring rapper whose body was discovered at a California beach last week and that of Pop Smoke.
The body of Javonnta Murphy was found inside of a 55-gallon barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach on July 31. The 32-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was stripped of his clothing before being placed in the container and thrown into the water.
The barrel was first found floating near the Pacific Coast Highway bridge by a beach maintenance employee who was unable to bring it ashore. A lifeguard later swam out to it and made the gruesome discovery. Javonnta’s death has since been ruled a homicide by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Today (Aug. 6), TMZ was the first to report that there may be a link between the deaths of Javonnta and Pop Smoke. According to the outlet, the young man is the brother of Jaquan Murphy, one of the five men initially suspected of being involved in the “Welcome To The Party” artist’s death.
The 20-year-old was shot three times inside the Hollywood Hills residence that he was renting in February 2020. Corey Walker, 19, Keandre Rodgers, 18, and two juveniles, then ages 15 and 17, were charged in connection with the fatal home invasion. Jaquan, 21, was held in the county jail on an unrelated attempted murder charge.
In May, the younger of the juveniles confessed to shooting and robbing the New York lyricist. The now-18-year-old was previously charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting. He is expected to remain behind bars until the age of 25, according to the Los Angeles Times. The other teen suspect was the first to admit his wrongdoing. He was sentenced to four years in a juvenile treatment facility in April.
At the time of his death, Pop Smoke was dominating the drill rap scene and heralded as New York’s next big act. Months after his passing, his debut album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, reached the top spot on the Billboard 200 Chart.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Check out Lil Yachty's new visual for "Slide"
Giggs joins forces with Diddy for "Mandem" visual
Trending
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!
Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago
“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!
Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad
“I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever,” industry titan Jermaine Dupri said of hip hop’s longevity ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. Read the exclusive below.
Elections have consequences: The end of affirmative action
The Supreme Court’s decision turns a blind eye to the long history of racial discrimination in our country and significantly sets back the efforts of our ancestors who fought and died for equality in education.
Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible
Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.
LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity
“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!
Desiree L. Talley is on a mission to protect & empower the Black community by dissecting US law
“I want listeners to take away the feeling of being empowered and educated enough to… make decisions that are beneficial to them long-term,” Desiree L. Talley said of her “POPLAW” podcast. Read up!
Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives
“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!
The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy
Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph.
Halftime Report | Magic Johnson's Commanders ownership feat and the fight to diversify the NFL
Although there are still no Black primary owners in the league, Magic Johnson’s celebrity and high visibility even as a minority stakeholder is significant. Get into our latest “Halftime Report” below.
Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!
As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with
“If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it,” Nathalie Moar said on the latest episode of “Making The Boss.” Read up!
The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world
“It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained,” Luke James tells REVOLT in this exclusive. Read up!
Jamie Foxx says a "fake friend" betrayed him amid claims that he shared an antisemitic post
On Friday (Aug. 4), Jamie wrote about Jesus being betrayed in a since-deleted post that spurred claims of antisemitism.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Jacob Latimore talks his role on “The Chi,” media’s depiction of Chicago and his acting career
In this segment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” our host Kennedy Rue sits down with Jacob Latimore, a multi-talented entertainer and star of Showtime’s hit series “The Chi.” Watch now!
KRS-One thinks many of today's rappers are traitors who disregard hip hop's foundation
“What people call rap or hip hop today is a disgrace to our culture. An absolute betrayal, disrespect and a disgrace,” KRS-One commented.
Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"
“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!