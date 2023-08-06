A legendary lineup of hip hop’s kings and queens packed out Forest Hills Stadium to celebrate 50 years of rhymes and culture on Saturday (Aug. 5). A reported 13,000 people flocked to Queens, New York, as the Rock The Bells Festival served as the ultimate summer block party to honor the genre’s undeniable influence throughout the years.
Rock The Bells founder and CEO LL Cool J capped the daylong event with a stellar set of hits featuring The Roots and DJ Z-Trip. But before he rocked the mic, a roster of hip hop titans, including Run-DMC, Queen Latifah, Ludacris, Big Daddy Kane, De La Soul, Salt-N-Pepa, and more, got the crowd jumping.
Yo, shout out to all the fierce Hip-Hop heads out here! 🎤💥 Just wanted to drop a massive THANK YOU for being a part of the Rock the Bells family. Your passion, energy, and love for this culture keep our flames burnin'!
— Rock The Bells (@RockTheBells) August 6, 2023
“This is a special year for the culture and for Rock The Bells in curating this experience, bringing together the icons of hip hop,” said LL when the festival’s return to Forest Hills was announced. “I’m doing this for Queens, for NYC, and for the hip hop culture. There’s no better place for me to perform during this moment in hip hop than my hometown,” added the “I’m Bad” emcee.
THE QUEEN HELD THE STAGE DOWN 👑👑👑 @IAMQUEENLATIFAH #QueenLatifah #50YearsofHipHop #RTB50 pic.twitter.com/7A6DiiDfTI
— Rock The Bells (@RockTheBells) August 6, 2023
The women of hip hop were also well-represented throughout the epic concert. Latifah put “Ladies First” during her 20-minute set with appearances from Yo-Yo, Monie Love, Remy Ma, and MC Lyte. In total, 20 different acts performed throughout the sold-out nine-hour event.
The grand fete, dubbed hip hop’s homecoming, is a testament to the global genre’s staying power, a vision that naysayers were unable to foresee taking place. “There was a time [when] there was no money involved. It was just something that was a hobby, something that people liked,” DJ Kid Capri told CBS News. “At the end of the day, people told us that it wasn’t going to be around, it was just going to be noise, it’s just going to be a fad, and then 50 years later, to be able to have this milestone going on, you know, it’s amazing.”
LL Cool J previously hit the stage to pay homage to the genre at the Grammys in February. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee is currently gearing up for “The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour,” which kicks off on Aug. 11 in Baltimore.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Check out Lil Yachty's new visual for "Slide"
Giggs joins forces with Diddy for "Mandem" visual
Trending
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!
Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago
“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!
Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad
“I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever,” industry titan Jermaine Dupri said of hip hop’s longevity ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. Read the exclusive below.
Elections have consequences: The end of affirmative action
The Supreme Court’s decision turns a blind eye to the long history of racial discrimination in our country and significantly sets back the efforts of our ancestors who fought and died for equality in education.
Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible
Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.
LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity
“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!
Desiree L. Talley is on a mission to protect & empower the Black community by dissecting US law
“I want listeners to take away the feeling of being empowered and educated enough to… make decisions that are beneficial to them long-term,” Desiree L. Talley said of her “POPLAW” podcast. Read up!
Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives
“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!
The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy
Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph.
Halftime Report | Magic Johnson's Commanders ownership feat and the fight to diversify the NFL
Although there are still no Black primary owners in the league, Magic Johnson’s celebrity and high visibility even as a minority stakeholder is significant. Get into our latest “Halftime Report” below.
Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!
As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with
“If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it,” Nathalie Moar said on the latest episode of “Making The Boss.” Read up!
The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world
“It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained,” Luke James tells REVOLT in this exclusive. Read up!
Jamie Foxx says a "fake friend" betrayed him amid claims that he shared an antisemitic post
On Friday (Aug. 4), Jamie wrote about Jesus being betrayed in a since-deleted post that spurred claims of antisemitism.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Jacob Latimore talks his role on “The Chi,” media’s depiction of Chicago and his acting career
In this segment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” our host Kennedy Rue sits down with Jacob Latimore, a multi-talented entertainer and star of Showtime’s hit series “The Chi.” Watch now!
KRS-One thinks many of today's rappers are traitors who disregard hip hop's foundation
“What people call rap or hip hop today is a disgrace to our culture. An absolute betrayal, disrespect and a disgrace,” KRS-One commented.
Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"
“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!