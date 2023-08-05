Photo: Gaelen Morse / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023

A grand jury agreed to indict former Ohio Officer Ricky Anderson for his alleged role in the 2022 killing of Donovan Lewis. The reckless homicide and murder indictment was announced on Friday (Aug. 4).

As previously reported by REVOLT, the 20-year-old was in bed when officers entered his Columbus residence at 2 a.m. on Aug. 30 to serve a warrant in connection with alleged felony domestic violence and assault, as well as improper handling of a firearm. Anderson is accused of firing a single shot at Lewis. The 30-year police veteran was assigned to the department’s K-9 unit.

A day after the tragedy, bodycam footage was released showing the moments leading up to the young man’s death. In it, officers were observed warning Lewis that a K-9 would be sent into his bedroom. Moments later, Anderson enters the room, and within seconds, a shot is fired at Lewis as he sits up in bed. In a press conference, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said it appeared as though the man was holding something. It was determined that he had a vape pen nearby. While bleeding out from his injury, Lewis was handcuffed and carried from his second-floor apartment. He died an hour later at an area hospital.

In a statement obtained by CNN, Lewis family attorneys Rex Elliott and Michael Wright said, “We are relieved that a grand jury concluded what we’ve known all along: Officer Ricky Anderson broke the law when he shot and killed an unarmed Donovan Lewis as he laid in his bed. CPD bodycam video showed this clearly, and nothing has changed in almost a year. Although Mr. Lewis’ family is pleased that his killer will soon face a jury of his peers, they are incredibly disappointed that it took so long to come to this conclusion in the first place.”

Lewis’ untimely passing was the catalyst of protests across the city as the public demanded justice. In February, the family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Anderson. In the filing, they noted that the disgraced officer had accumulated 60 complaints of excessive force throughout his career. He was also terminated in 2004 before being reinstated a month later. He retired from the force amid the department’s investigation into Lewis’ death.

Revolt - New Episodes