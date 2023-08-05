Jamie Foxx is clearing up the confusion and backlash that his cryptic message about betrayal has spurred less than 24 hours after he clicked “post.”
Today (Aug. 5), the actor became the subject of outrage after being accused of promoting antisemitism in his Friday (Aug. 4) post about Jesus. As previously reported by REVOLT, in a since-deleted Instagram Story, Jamie wrote, “They killed this dude named Jesus…What do you think they’ll do to you?” along with #fakefriends and #fakelove.
However, widespread scrutiny aimed at him cropped up after Jennifer Aniston shared an Instagram post claiming that he shared a “horrifically antisemitic message” to his 16.7 million followers. The actress alluded to the post being populated on her followers’ feeds after her account somehow “liked” it, though she denied double-tapping it both intentionally and by accident. In her message, she condemned hate of any kind and stated that she does not “support any form of antisemitism.” Aniston also simultaneously drew attention to Jamie’s deleted post that led to a dogpile of outcry.
He responded to the adverse attention. “I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense, and I’m sorry. That was never my intent,” he began in the screenshot of a message written in the iPhone Notes app.
The Ray star continued, “To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend, and that’s what I meant with ‘they,’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended.” The undeniable Hollywood talent did not offer additional details about the alleged disloyalty. In the closing, he wrote, “Nothing but love always.”
The veiled message about a soured friendship came four months after the Oscar winner experienced a scary health complication. Jamie made his return to social media on July 22 in a video where he addressed some of the speculation surrounding the private ordeal. He also thanked his daughter, Corinne Foxx, and his sister, Deidra Dixon, for protecting him and keeping his personal information closely guarded.
