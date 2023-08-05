A male teenager has turned himself in in connection with the fatal stabbing of O’Shae Sibley. The 17-year-old, who has a history of arrests, surrendered to police in New York City on Friday (Aug. 4).
He is charged with murder as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon, according to ABC News. The teen’s identity has not been made public, and his records have been sealed due to his status as a juvenile. According to the outlet, the Brooklyn district attorney may pursue additional charges. As previously reported, Sibley, a 28-year-old Black gay man, was fatally stabbed in the torso at a gas station just before midnight on July 29.
Sibley and a group of his friends were voguing to Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE album as they fueled their car. A group of unprovoked men allegedly confronted the professional choreographer and his friends, calling them homophobic slurs and demanding they stop dancing. Tensions escalated when the group refused. Sibley was injured at some point during the encounter. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The following day (July 30), Otis Pena, Sibley’s friend who was present at the tragic scene, spoke out in two separate Facebook posts. In the first, he wrote, “They hated us ’cause we are gay! Screaming, ‘We Muslim, and we don’t like gays,’ as we are innocently pumping gas, and y’all decided to stab one of us!” He accompanied it with a photo of his slain friend’s blood on the pavement. The second post read, “We were VOGUING! Innocently voguing just two blocks from being dropped off at my house pumping gas!”
From Coast to Coast we are celebrating the life of O’Shea Sibley. With love from LA, Rest in power 🫶🏾🫶🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CdiEPtO8cS
— George M Johnson Garçon (@IamGMJohnson) August 5, 2023
The beloved dancer’s death has sparked outrage across social media from people condemning homophobia. On Friday, several memorials took place at gas stations, with members of the LGBTQ+ community gathering to dance and vogue in his honor. Beyoncé also paid tribute to The Philadanco Dance Company performer on her website, writing, “Rest in power, O’Shae Sibley.”
A “homegoing celebration finale” is scheduled for Tuesday (Aug. 8) at The Met Philadelphia. A public viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m., and a service will promptly follow afterward.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
"Euphoria" star Angus Cloud dies at the age of 25
Trending
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.
The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy
Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph.
LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity
“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!
Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad
“I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever,” industry titan Jermaine Dupri said of hip hop’s longevity ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. Read the exclusive below.
Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible
Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.
Elections have consequences: The end of affirmative action
The Supreme Court’s decision turns a blind eye to the long history of racial discrimination in our country and significantly sets back the efforts of our ancestors who fought and died for equality in education.
Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago
“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!
Desiree L. Talley is on a mission to protect & empower the Black community by dissecting US law
“I want listeners to take away the feeling of being empowered and educated enough to… make decisions that are beneficial to them long-term,” Desiree L. Talley said of her “POPLAW” podcast. Read up!
Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!
The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world
“It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained,” Luke James tells REVOLT in this exclusive. Read up!
Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives
“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!
As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with
“If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it,” Nathalie Moar said on the latest episode of “Making The Boss.” Read up!
Halftime Report | Magic Johnson's Commanders ownership feat and the fight to diversify the NFL
Although there are still no Black primary owners in the league, Magic Johnson’s celebrity and high visibility even as a minority stakeholder is significant. Get into our latest “Halftime Report” below.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Shyne reveals the real reason he no longer blames Diddy for his imprisonment
“I don’t really blame that on [Diddy] now as much as I did then,” Shyne began. “Because I did go through a stage of bitterness.”
Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"
“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards
If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.
Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark
In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.