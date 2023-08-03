Today (Aug. 3), Lizzo took to social media to address a lawsuit amid recent allegations of abuse made against her. “These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” she began. “My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

She continued by referring to said claims as “sensationalized stories” from former employees who admitted to being disciplined over “inappropriate and unprofessional” behavior while working on tour. She also explained how she’s very “passionate” when it comes to her career, and while she does have to “make hard decisions” at times, she never intended to “make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

In the final paragraphs of Lizzo‘s open letter, she rejected how others have painted her image and made clear her stance on body negativity. “I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be… I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself, but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not,” she said. “I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

She closed, “I’m hurt, but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”

Read Lizzo‘s full statement below.