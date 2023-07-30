Barbz, the countdown to new Nicki Minaj music has finally started. The “Moment 4 Life” rapper has been keeping her followers on their toes as they await updates on her fifth studio album, due out later this year.

On Saturday (July 29), Minaj hopped on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to build even more anticipation for the project. “Y’all, I’m not even kidding; in 111 days, Pink Friday 2 is coming to save [and] restore hope in mankind. OMG, Barbz, I love you. I do! Like, when y’all have this masterpiece, y’all gon’ be on. Omg, I love it so much, y’all,” wrote the Grammy-nominated artist. Her last album, Queen, was released in 2018.

At the end of June, Minaj alluded to undisclosed “exciting news” playing a role in the album being released toward the end of the year. “Trust me, it’ll be well worth the wait, but since I am shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny sip of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out,” read a tweet. She went on to announce that the project is slated for release on Nov. 17. In the same message to fans, she revealed the project was titled Pink Friday 2. Its predecessors include 2011’s Pink Friday and 2012’s Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. Both of those albums have earned multiple platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date… pic.twitter.com/lX5iQXYAbG — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 29, 2023

“I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support [and] love you guys have given me. At times, maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you will love this album,” continued the “Queen Radio” host. Minaj also hinted that an album tour could kick off sometime during the first quarter of 2024. Official promotional photos, like the album cover, are also forthcoming.

Earlier this month, Drake surprised a Detroit concert audience when he announced that his Young Money label mate is featured on a track from his upcoming album, For All The Dogs. The LP is expected to drop sometime in the coming weeks.