Viola Davis is being heralded as a queen by fans and peers for standing in solidarity with writers and actors amid the ongoing strike.

Davis’ upcoming film G20 is among the list of independent productions that were granted a waiver of an interim agreement from the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). The waiver allows the union’s members to work on a production without being fined during the indefinite strike against studios and streaming platforms. The movie is a joint venture between Amazon Studios and JuVee Productions, the Oscar winner and her husband Julius Tennon’s production company.

“I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike,” said Davis in a statement released to The Hollywood Reporter. “I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG-AFTRA and the WGA.” The Fences star’s show of support was met with praise from industry peers on social media.

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” creator and star Robin Thede got an early start ushering in the start of Sunday (July 30) when she wrote, “Happy Sunday to the queen Viola Davis and Viola Davis ONLY!” along with a retweet of a story about the actress’ stance. Gina Prince-Bythewood, who directed Davis in The Woman King, gave her colleague “props” with the crowned queen emoji.

“This energy. Thank you, ⁦Viola Davis, for being the woman you are. #UnionStrong #OpticsMatter,” tweeted actress Yvette Nicole Brown. A fan wrote, “Viola Davis is doing the right thing, and I wish others, who know their projects are going to immediately end up with the struck streamers and studios, had the courage to follow her lead.” Another person stated, “Shout out to Viola Davis. Integrity. That’s always appreciated.”

The strike, which aims to secure livable wages, job security, and agreeable terms regarding studios’ use of AI, kicked off in May with members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA). SAG-ATRA joined the fight in mid-July when its negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers hit a wall. As it stands, an end is nowhere in sight.