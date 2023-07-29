The James gang has been spotted together days after Bronny experienced a frightening medical scare. New photos of LeBron, Savannah, Bryce, Bronny, and Zhuri were obtained by TMZ as they left popular Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Friday (July 28) night.

This is the first outing for the family since Bronny was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. As previously reported by REVOLT, the incoming University of Southern California freshman went into cardiac arrest during a team workout on July 24. He was admitted to the ICU before being upgraded to stable condition shortly after. By Thursday (July 27), it was widely reported that he was back home and resting. “Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support,” said consulting cardiologist Merije Chukumerije in a released statement.

The 18-year-old basketball recruit’s medical emergency shocked fans as thousands sent an outpouring of prayers and support to him and the family across social media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was among those who prayed for the teen’s well-being. “Prayers to Bronny and the James family as well. [I’m] here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process,” he tweeted. Hamlin, 25, has been on the mend for months after going into sudden cardiac arrest during a football game in January.

On Thursday, LeBron broke his silence to thank supporters. In part, he wrote, “We feel you, and I’m so grateful. Everyone [is] doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.” The four-time NBA champion said additional comments about Bronny’s medical episode were forthcoming. The rising basketball star has yet to make his return to social media, but he did appear in video playing the piano, which was shared by his dad on Saturday (July 29).

Prior to being photographed on a family dinner outing, LeBron shared a father-son post with Bryce. In the carousel of images, the duo was snapped in USC gear while at a private practice session. In the caption, the NBA superstar wrote, “It’s my job to always remain strong & to show them the blueprint regardless of the outcome!” You can check out the post of Bronny on the ivory keys below.