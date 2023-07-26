As previously reported by REVOLT, Jason Aldean is under fire over his latest single, “Try That In A Small Town,” and its accompanying video, which featured a lot of imagery that many deemed as racist. Notably, it projected footage from the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests onto Columbia, Tennessee’s Maury County Courthouse, where a Black teen named Henry Choate was lynched in the 1920s — all as the Georgia artist sang about what he would do if unnamed individuals were to “cross that line.” That building was also the site of the infamous Columbia Race Riot two decades later.

“Got a gun that my granddad gave me, they say one day they’re gonna round up, well, that s**t might fly in the city, good luck, try that in a small town, see how far ya make it down the road,” Aldean said in the clip, which has since been pulled from CMT‘s regular rotation.

Today (July 26), The Washington Post reported that the aforementioned video had been updated with the protests removed, making it six seconds shorter than its original release. Other clips of violence and criminal acts taking place in major metropolitan areas remain. Said report does not confirm when the video was edited.